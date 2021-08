Cost of building materials and labor may cause homeowners to be underinsured

When was the last time you took a good look at your homeowners insurance policy?

Insurance experts say many people may be shocked to find out their policy no longer covers the cost of replacing their homes.

It's important to remember, by law insurance companies have to justify their premiums, but experts say current economic conditions, along with the impact of storms and wildfires in recent years has led to justified price hikes.