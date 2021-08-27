Tesla Files To Become an Electricity Provider in Texas

According to an application filed with the Public Utility Commission in Texas this month.

The company wants to sell power directly to consumers.

According to 'Texas Monthly,' the application was submitted by a subsidiary of Tesla called Tesla Energy Ventures.

Tesla has already started a big battery build in Angleton, Texas.

The goal is to connect a 100 megawatt energy storage system to the grid.

The company has previously built utility-scale energy storage systems around the world.

But those systems have only ever served to help other companies.

If approved, this would be Tesla's first time being a retail electricity provider.

The move could prove beneficial to the state, which operates on a separate grid than the rest of the country.

This made it impossible for other states to transfer power to Texas when it suffered a blackout crisis last winter.

