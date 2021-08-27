Fire crews continue fight to keep Caldor Fire from major highway as blaze burns 450 homes
Fire crews continue fight to keep Caldor Fire from major highway as blaze burns 450 homes

Flare-ups and spot fires from the Northern California blaze have surpassed Highway 50, a major thoroughfare between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, but the full blaze has not.

It has burned more than 130,000 acres in barely two weeks.