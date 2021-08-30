New Evacuation Orders In Place For Amador And El Dorado Counties

New evacuations have just been ordered as the Caldor Fire rages to the east and South Lake Tahoe, shutting down another major freeway in and out of the Sierra.

In Amador County, evacuations are ordered south of Highway 88 from Dufrene Road east to the Amador/Alpine County line.

That includes Kirkwood and Silverlake areas.

Highway 88 has also been shut down from the Dew Drop Bypass to Picketts Junction.

In El Dorado County, Myers is under mandatory evacuations.

Also, homes on both side of Highway 89 have evacuations extending to Alpine County while the closure is now extending to Sawmill Road.