Bob Ross Inc. Responds to Netflix Doc as Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Say They Didn't Set Out to Create a "Hit Piece"

In a statement, BRI denounced 'Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed' as "inaccurate and heavily slanted" while the producers of the film about the iconic TV painter say the team faced an uphill battle speaking to sources who were "afraid of getting sued."