Judge Overturns Gov. DeSantis Executive Order On Masks

A Florida Circuit Court judge has overturned Gov.
Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban for Florida schools, ruling the governor overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates.
Judge John Cooper said DeSantis’ order “is without legal authority.”