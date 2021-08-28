Florida Judge Overturns Gov. DeSantis On Masks

A Florida Circuit Court judge has overturned Gov.
Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban for Florida schools, ruling the governor overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates.
Several lawmakers have applauded a judge's ruling that overturned Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban for Florida schools.