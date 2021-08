Yuba City Woman Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder In DUI Crash That Killed Teen

A jury has convicted a Yuba City woman of second-degree murder in the death of a 13- year-old boy.

Prosecutors say Constance Addison was drunk when she hit and killed Alec Fores as he walked to school in 2019.

Police say her children were in the car at the time.

Sentencing is set for October 1.