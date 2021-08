Supreme Court strikes down eviction moratorium: What that means for Nevadans

THE VALLEY."EVICTION"...UNCERTAINTY... IN THE VALLEY.HELLO AND THANKS FORJOINING US.I’M TODD QUINONES.AND...I’M TRICIA KEAN.IN WASHINGTON....A DIVIDED SUPREMECOURT...... STRUCK DOWN.....THE C-D-C’S’NATION-WIDEMORATORIUM.... ON EVICTIONS.BUT...HOW DOES THIS AFFECT....PEOPLE IN THE VALLEY?ARE THERE OTHERPROTECTIONS.... IN PLACE FORNEVADANS?ALYSSA BETHEN-COURT... ISTHE NEWEST MEMBER OF THE 13ACTION NEWS TEAM - SHE JOINS USNOW LIVE.ALYSSA - YOU SPOKE TOAGROUP HELPING RENTERS.... AND APERSON ON THE VERGE OF BEINGEVICTED.WHAT DID YOU LEARN?THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF CONFUSIONFOR THOSE FACING EVICTION..THAT WOMAN I SPOKE WITH WASUNDER THE IMPRESSION THAT SHEHAD A FEW MORE WEEKS TO FIGUREOUT HER NEXT MOVEBUT AN EVICTION EXPERT HERE INTHE VALLEY TELLS ME EVICTIONSHAVE BEEN ROLLING OUT IN THESTATE SINCE THE START OF JUNE"I really don’t have anywhere togo."VIANVI BUTLER HAS LIVED IN THISNORTH LAS VEGAS HOME FOR ALMOSTA YEAR BUT TIME MAY BE RUNNINGOUT FOR HER."The constable could be comingMonday or Tuesday to put meout."BUTLER -- LIKE MANY OTHERS --HAD NO IDEA THE FEDERAL EVICTIONMORATORIUM--- DID NOT PLAPY INTHE STATE OF NEVADA.THE FEDERAL MORATORIUM WAS SETTO EXPIRE THIS OCTOBER.THE ONE HERE IN NEVADA EXPIREDON M AY31."here in the state of Nevada wehave AB486 which arguablyprotects tenants more than thefederal moratorium does."KAILA LEAVITT LEADS THE TEAM ATLEAVITT EVICTIONSHE EXPLAINS THAT THE FEDERALMORATORIUM ONLY APPLIED TOSTATES THAT DIDN’T ALREADY HAVEAN EVICTION LAIN PW LACE."when the tenant gets the noticethey don’t communicate withtheir landld,or they don’trespond, they just say I can’tbe evicted and they just writeit off and that’s just reallynot the case."LEAVITT SAYS THAT AB 486PROTECTS TENANTS FROM GETTINGEVICTED AND IT ALSO HELPS THEMAPY PLFOR RENTAL ASSISTANCE.IF THEY APPLY FOR HELP,LANDLORDS AREN’T ABLE TO EVICTTHEM FOR A WINDOW OF UP TO 3MONTHS.BUT IF TENANTS DON’T RESPOND,LANDRDLOS CAN MOVE FORWARD WITHTHE EVICTION PROCESS."I think many landlords wereunder the imesprsion that thefederal moratorium got extendedagain, I can’t evict And thatwas just not the case."THE CONFUSION HAS LEFT PEOPLELIKE BUTLER --- WITH NO OTHEROPTION BUT TO WALK AWAY ANDCLOSE THE DOOR TO THIS CHAPTER,FOREVER."I’m just gonna have to put mystuff in storage I don’t haveanywhere to go but, I don’tknow."AB 486 IS SET TO BE IN EFFECTUNTIL JUNE 5 2023 - OR HNTJL THE$360 MILLION IN FEDERALLY FUNDEDRENTAL ASSISTANCE RUNS OUT.I’M LIVE IN SPRING VALLEY,ALYSSA BETHENCOURT, 13 ACTIONNEWSIF YOU... OR SOMEONE YOUKNOW IS FACING AN EVICTIONNOTICE... AND YOU WOULD LIKEMORE PERSONALIZED HELP DEALINGWITH YOUR CASE...THE LEGAL AID CENTER -ALONG WITH SEVERAL LOCAL LEADERS- ARE HOLDING AN "EVICTIONCLINIC" TOMORROW... AT THEDESERT BREEZE COMMUNITY CENTER.THAT’S ON SPRING MOUNTAINAND... CIMARRON FROM 10 A-M TO 1P-M.THERE WILL BE ATTORNEYS...AND OTHER PROFESSIONALS ON HANDTO GIVE ONE-ON-ONE INFORMATION.*AND*...AS YOU KNOW...CHANNEL -13- HASCOVERED..... EVICTI ONISSUES*EXTENSIVELY*..... IN RECENTMONTHS.IF YOU HEAD OVER..... TOK-T-N-V -DOT- COMSLASH-EVICTION-HELP...YOU’LL FIND RESOURCES....FOR LANDLORDS...RENTERS...HOME OWNERS.WE HAVE ALSO DONEPROFILES.... ON THOSE.... INTHE VALLEY...HAVE EXAMPLES.... OFSPECIFIC CASES.AGAIN...ATTH’S K-T-N-V -DOT-