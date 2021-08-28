See 'revealing' exchange between Biden and Fox News reporter on Afghanistan

CNN’s Michael Smerconish discusses Washington’s reaction to the deadly terror attack in Kabul and says the tragedy has only been made worse by partisan bickering and finger-pointing.
CNN’s Michael Smerconish discusses Washington’s reaction to the deadly terror attack in Kabul and says the tragedy has only been made worse by partisan bickering and finger-pointing.
A single suicide bomber, not two as previously believed, carried out the attack that killed more than 100 people, including U.S...
Fox News' Peter Doocy confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday over President Joe Biden's joke to a reporter..