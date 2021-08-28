Louisiana Braces For Hurricane Ida's Impact

Coastal highways saw heavy traffic as people moved to get out of the path of Ida, which the National Hurricane Center warned could grow to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm.
Edwards says Louisiana is prepared for Hurricane Ida, residents should also prepare
Ida is expected to pass through oil fields that contribute 17% of the nation's total oil production, which may drastically impact..