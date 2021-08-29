Afghanistan: Final UK evacuation flight leaves Kabul; troops head home | Oneindia News

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced that the last aircraft carrying members of the British military has left Kabul airport; On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the ongoing Afghanistan crisis; President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, will be visiting Ayodhya today; The government extended the deadline for filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2021-22 to September 30, 2021.

