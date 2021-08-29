Local efforts to evacuate afghan

Within the scenes of chaos at Kabul International Airport, there are boots on the ground communicating with people here in Michigan, working to get Afghans with Michigan connections out of the country.
Within the scenes of chaos at Kabul International Airport, there are boots on the ground communicating with people here in Michigan, working to get Afghans with Michigan connections out of the country.
Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and more than a dozen others injured in an attack outside the airport in the capital of..