5-Year-Old Recovering After Being Dragged 45-Yards By Mountain Lion In Calabasas

The mountain lion was born in October.
At this age, young mountain lions are learning to hunt and fend for themselves.
Rachel Kim reports.
A 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion near a Calabasas neighborhood when his mother intervened to save him.
