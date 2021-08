Local Athlete Tokyo Paralympics

{***REOPEN{***REOPENANIMATION**}{***2-SHOT**}A COASTAL BEND ATHLETE COMPETEDOVER THE WEEKEND AT THEPARALYMPICS IN TOKYO.{***BOXES**}SUNRISE REPORTER CORDERROMCMUY RRJOINS US LIVE FROM THENEWSROOM FOR AN UPDATE ON HOWJILLIAN WILLIAMS AND THEEA TDID.IN FACT THEIR NEXT BIG MATCH UPIS GOING ON RIGHT NOW.CORDERRO GOOMOD RNING, HOW AREJILLIAN AND TEAM U-S-A DOING SOFAR?{** NEWSROOM**}GOOD MORNINGTHE USA WOMENS STIITVOLLEYBALL TEAM GOT ITS FIRSTWIN SATURDAY AGAINST RWANDA .{***VO***THIS WAS AN EXCITING MATCH FORAMERA.ICAND COASTAL BENDS OWN, JILLIANWILLIAMS SCORED 9 POINTS FOR HERTEAM AND HELPED SECUREHE TTEAM’S FIRST WIN.

NOW, THEY MOVEON TO FACE CHI.NA{***SOT FULL**}Jillian Williams / USAParalympic sitting volleyballplayer: "We haven’t played Chinasince Rio.

And so last night wasthe first time seeing Chinasince World’s and so theycrushed Russia last night andthat was really eye opening asus for a team to know the we canreally do the same.

But also toknow not to put that stress onourselves of them playing heotteams and stuff.": (20){***VO***JILLIAN WILLIAMS’ MOTHER, JANNASAYSHE S’S SAD SHE COULDN’T BEIN TOKYO TO SEE HER DAUGHTERCOMETE IN PERSON, BUT IS ROOTINGFOR THE TEAM FROM HOME IN ODEM.{***T SOFULL**}Janna Williams / Mom: "Move on,play your game and most importthing, they need to have fun.When that team plays and hasfun, they are phenomenal.": (8{***SOT FULL**}Jillian Williams / USAParalympic sitting volleyballplayer: "We’re the te ypof teamthat can beat ourselves we allknow it and we all talk about itand so just making sure we playconsistently good.": (6){** SOT FULL**}Trey Williams / Dad: "It’sexciti tngo see her at thisstage though.

This is her goalsince her leg amputationndit’s been a ride so keep playinghard.": (8){***VO**}THE USA WOMENS SITTINGVOLLEYBALL TEAM IS PLAYING CHINARIGHT NOW.{***NEWSROOM**}WILL HAVE THE UPDATE OF TTHAMATCH FOR YOU ONLINE.

