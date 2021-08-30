Welcome to MsMojo, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Super Cool Things You Didn't Know You Could Do at Disney World.

Any true Disney devotee knows where all the best attractions are, but you may not have heard of these unique goings-on.

Top 10 Surprising Things You Can Do at Disney World

Script written by Savannah Sher Bet you didn’t know you could do these things at Disney world!

For this list, we’re looking at little known activities that are available at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Did you know you could get a haircut on location?

You’re probably thinking, “why would I want to waste my time getting a haircut when I’ve already paid a hundred plus dollars to get into this theme park?” We don’t have all the answers, but at the Harmony Barber Shop in the Magic Kingdom, both children and adults can get a trim courtesy of a Disney approved barber!