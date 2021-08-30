Gov. Abbott sending hurricane help to Louisiana

Gov.
Greg Abbott announced Monday that at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, numerous resources will be sent their way by the State of Texas.
Gov.
Greg Abbott announced Monday that at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, numerous resources will be sent their way by the State of Texas.
FLOODED CARS, AND PEOPLE ARECURRENTLY TRAPPED IN THEIRATTICS FROM RISING FLOODWATERSAFTER ATTEMPTING GOVERNOR GREGABBOTT... ANNOUNCING TODAY THATTHE STATE WILL DEPLOY RESOURSCETO LOUISIANA IN THE AFTERMATH OFID{***VO**}TO ASSIST IN RECOVERY FOSEFTEXAS IS SENDING A HELICOPTER,14 CREW MEMBERS, 30 FIRE ENGINESAND 132 FIREFIGHTERS THROUGH THETEXAS INTRASTATE FIRE MUTUAL AIDSYSTEM.THE TEXAS A-AND-M TASK FORCE ISALSO ON THE GROUND THERE...PROVINIDG URBAN SEARCH ANDRESCUE EFFOR
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance..