‘Candyman’ Is the First No. 1 Film Directed by a Black Woman

Over the weekend, 'Candyman' had a $20.4 million opening, securing the No.

1 spot at the domestic box office.

Director Nia DaCosta made history as the first Black female director to debut a movie in the top weekend spot at the domestic box office.

.

The horror film also marks the second-highest grossing 3-day domestic weekend opening at the box office for a Black female director.

That record is held by Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time,' which debuted in 2018 at the No.

2 spot with $33.1 million.

Rounding out the top five domestic box office openings of movies directed by Black women are 'Little' ($15.4 million), directed by Tina Gordon.

'The Photograph' ($12.1 million), directed by Stella Meghie, and 'Queen & Slim' ($11.89 million), directed by Melina Matsoukas.

DaCosta is currently in production on 'The Marvels,' the sequel to 'Captain Marvel,' making her the first Black woman to direct a movie for Marvel Studios.

'The Marvels' is slated to be released on Nov.

11, 2022