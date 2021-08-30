Drake Confirms Release Date for His New Album, 'Certified Lover Boy'

On August 30, Drake confirmed that his sixth studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy,' will be released on September 3.

Announced last August, 'Certified Lover Boy' was initially set for a January release before being delayed repeatedly.

Pitchfork reports that the confirmation follows a cryptic ESPN promo last week, which also pointed to the September 3 release date.

On August 21, Drake apparently reignited a feud with Kanye West that began in 2008.

'Certified Lover Boy' will be the full-length successor to his 2018 album, 'Scorpion.'.

Last year, Drake released new material on the 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes.'.

In March, he issued the three-song 'Scary Hours 2' EP.

Drake also joined Smiley and Brent Faiyaz on songs this year.

In May, he and Lil Wayne teamed up with Nicki Minaj on “Seeing Green,” a new bonus track that accompanied the streaming debut of her 2009 mixtape, 'Beam Me Up Scotty.'.

Pitchfork reports that before that, Drake had appeared on new tracks with Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, Future, Lil Wayne and Popcaan.

Outside of music, he launched his own cannabis brand and was named the 2021 'Billboard' Music Awards Artist of the Decade.

Outside of music, he launched his own cannabis brand and was named the 2021 'Billboard' Music Awards Artist of the Decade