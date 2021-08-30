U Of M’s Plan To Enforce Vaccine Mandate

The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine means a rush of business and colleges, including the University of Minnesota, announced vaccine mandates.
The U is now requiring that all 50,000-plus students be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Gov. Newsom is expected to announce a plan that would require all California school employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
New York City on Tuesday became the first major U.S. city to require proof of vaccine for some indoor activities at restaurants,..