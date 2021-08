Destruction in Houma, residents fear looters

DAMAGE TO HOMES ANDBUSINESSES...WE'VE SEEN PILES OF BRICKS ANDCOLLAPSED ROOFS IN THE PLACE OFSHS.OPVICTOR JORGES SHOWS US MORE...WE CONTINUE OUR COVERAGE HERE INHOUMA.AS YOU CAN SEE THERE IS SOMEHEAVY ROOF COLLAPSE HERE.IT JUST SEEMS LIKE IT WENT SOUTHHERE.

FROM WHAT I CAN SEE ITAPPEARS TO BE SOME KIND OF WORKSPACE.

I DO SEE BLUEPRINTS... FOLKS USED TO WORKHERE.

AND IT'S RLLY EAHEARTBREAKING TODESCRIBE THE SCENE TO YOU .WHAT'S LEFT HERE IS A PILE OFBRICK, AND WE'VE SEEN A LOT OFTHIS TODAY.

VO AS CREWS GET TOWORK AND HELP FOLKS NEEDING ANEXTRA HAND RIGHTNOW WE DROVE AROUND HOUMA TOSEE THE DAMAGE LEFT BEHIND FROMHURRICANE IDEA.

-THE INSIDE OFA BOWLING ALLEY -- DESTROYED --AFTER HURRICANE IDA'SSTRONG WIND GUSTS AND RAIN.THE OWNER TELLS ME, SHE'S OWNEDTHE BUSINESS FOR MORE THAN 40YEARS AND IS STILL IN SHOCK.--ANOTHER BUSINESS A -PPEARINGTO BE A HAIR SALON - LOST AWALL.STYLING CHAIRS AND PRODUCTSSTILL IN PLACE.

--A DOWNTOWNOFFICE SPACE ALSO MISSING A WALL-- LEAVING A PILE OF BRIS CKBEHIND.

--A TALLER BUILDING INTHE DOWNTOWN HOUMA AREA LOST AFEW OF ITS WINWSDOON THE HIGHER FLOORS.

THESHATTERED GLASS LEFT ON THEROADS NEAR BY.

--AND SEVERALELECTRIC LINES DOWN -- MANYPEOPLE SAY THEY STILL DON'T HAVEPOWER.

I SPOKE WITH A FAMILYTHAT SAYS, WHEN THE STORM S WAGETTING CLOSER ALL THEY COULD DOWAS WATCH.

AND NOW THERE'SMORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS.

SOTSHERRI CLARK HOUMA "THAT'SWHEN THE CONFUSION COMES INBECAUSE YOU DON'T KNOW IF TOSTART CLEANING UP, YOU DON'TKNOW WHENTO START MAKING PHONE CALLS.

IMEAN OF COURSE YOU CHECK ON OURLOVED ONESAND STUFF BUT ITS LIKE... I'VENEVER EXPERIENCED ANYTHINGIK LETHIS."VICTOR ON CAM ANOTHER THINGPEOPLE ARE TELLING ME HE IS RETHEYRE KINDA REALIZING NOWTHAT THE WORK IS REALLY ABOUT TOGET STARTED AS THEY START TORECOVER.THEYRE HOPING THAT LOUISIANA,HOW IT ALWAYS DOES, COMESTOGETHER ANDELPS HONE ANOTHER.

WE'RE IN HOUMA,