Forecast - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s

The humidity will slowly exit mid-Michigan this evening, setting up for a crisp and cool week ahead.
Most of this week will feature very comfortable, pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The humidity will slowly exit mid-Michigan this evening, setting up for a crisp and cool week ahead.
Most of this week will feature very comfortable, pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Dry weather returns today with gradually lower dew points along with cooler, and ultimately less humid conditions. Most of this..