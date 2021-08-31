Alleged Looter Caught Breaking Into South Lake Tahoe Liquor Store

Within a few hours of the evacuation, South Lake Tahoe police arrested a woman who allegedly broke into a liquor store.
There are said to be hundreds of officers patrolling the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Team coverage of the still growing Caldor Fire forcing the evacuation of South Lake Tahoe (8-30-2021)
Traffic is moving slowly as residents of South Lake Tahoe leave town due to the Caldor Fire.