South Lake Tahoe Mayor Surprised The Caldor Fire Came So Far

Mayor Tamara Wallace says she's surprised that the fire jumped a large area of granite -- something she didn't think was possible.
There's no timeframe of when residents can return home.
A huge firefighting force gathered to defend communities near Lake Tahoe from a wildfire is being hampered by difficult weather..
Thousands of people rushed to leave South Lake Tahoe after the iconic freshwater lake came under evacuation orders due to the..