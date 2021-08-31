Caldor Fire creeps closer to now-evacuated South Lake Tahoe

The fire moved east quickly over the weekend and has closed to within five miles of the Northern California resort town.
Evacuations were ordered Monday.
The wildfire burned into Christmas Valley overnight and is threatening homes in Meyers and it inches closer to South Lake Tahoe.
The Lake Tahoe region is under a red flag warning as winds top 35 mph. Laura Haefeli reports.