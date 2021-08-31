The fastest blind man in the world aims for Tokyo 2020 and beyond

David Brown is the first completely blind athlete to run 100 meters in under 11 seconds.
Competing in the T11 category for vision impairment, Brown will defend his 100m Paralympic title in Tokyo.
David Brown, who lost his sight at age 13, was able to adapt and thrive thanks to his love of sport. The world's fastest blind man..