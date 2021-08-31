S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, DISCA

Year to date, Discovery Inc has lost about 5.4% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.2%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.2%.

Year to date, Discovery Inc has lost about 5.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 6.3%.

NXP Semiconductors is showing a gain of 34.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nucor, trading down 3.4%, and ViacomCBS, trading up 2.1% on the day.