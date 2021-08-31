Tuesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, up about 7.7% and shares of Draganfly up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by LendingClub, trading higher by about 7.8% and Atlanticus Holdings, trading higher by about 5.3% on Tuesday.