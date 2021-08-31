XR protesters arrested after blocking London Bridge with bus

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators were surrounded by police after staging a sit-in at the southern end of London Bridge.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators were surrounded by police after staging a sit-in at the southern end of London Bridge.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Extinction Rebellion protesters played another game of cat and mouse with police on the ninth day of protests in London.