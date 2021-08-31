Griddy Energy customers won't have to pay for sky-high electricity bills from winter storm

Griddy Energy customers won't be financially responsible for the sky-high electricity bills charged during February's devastating winter storm, thanks to a new settlement announced Monday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, CNN reports.
