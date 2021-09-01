Uprising three-part documentary

Uprising - three-part documentary trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Directed by Steve McQueen and James Rogan, UPRISING is a vivid and visceral three-part documentary series (comprised of three hour-long episodes) examining three events from 1981 in the UK: The New Cross Fire that killed 13 Black youths, the Black People's Day of Action, which saw more than 20,000 people join the first organized mass protest by Black British people, and the Brixton riots.

Uprising will reveal how these three events are intertwined, and how, in the process, race relations were defined for a generation.

Directed by Steve McQueen and James Rogan release date September 17, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video, in the U.S. and Canada)