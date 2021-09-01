Fact check: Did Taliban fly a Black Hawk parading body of an interpreter | Oneindia News

Multiple reports were saying on Tuesday that the Taliban executed a man, hanged the body from a chopper and paraded it in Kandahar's skies.
The claims are false.
Watch the video to know more.
