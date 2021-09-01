American University of Afghanistan Students Were Sent Home, Names Given to Taliban After Trying to Flee

American University of Afghanistan students are told they cannot evacuate after hours waiting.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Hundreds of students, their relatives, and staff of the American University of Afghanistan were unable to make the evacuation..
By Jonathan Meyer*
The swift fall of the Afghan government and Taliban takeover over the past few weeks poses challenges..