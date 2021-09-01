20-Minute Core Conditioning Workout - Challenge Day 2 | Sweat with SELF

In the first edition of our six-part core lab, Tonal Instructors Dr. Liz Letchford & Coach Paul Wright guide you through a workout to maximize your rotation.

To kick-off this conditioning workout consists of mountain climbers, side planks, Russian twist, penguins and more —including a special activation workshop to find your optimal core.

This workout focuses on the two functions of the core when rotating; allow for the transfer of power from hips to shoulders and to rotate on it's own.

So grab some water, a towel, and get ready to sweat a little!