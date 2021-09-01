Tom Holland Calls Zendaya 'My MJ' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

'People' reports that Tom Holland has made his relationship with co-star Zendaya official on social media.

The 'Spider-Man' actor wished his costar and girlfriend a happy 25th birthday with a selfie of the two in costume for their Marvel roles.

Holland captioned the shot, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays.

Gimme a call when you're [sp] up xxx." .

The post comes just weeks after the two made their real-life relationship public.

Previously, Holland and Zendaya had been seen attending a friend's wedding together and grabbing dinner out.

In July 2017, a source told 'People' that the two were already a couple.

However, in the years between, they were both linked to other people.

'People' points out that the 'Spider-Man' franchise has yielded other real-life romances.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire began dating while shooting 2002's 'Spider-Man.'.

They ended their relationship before shooting 2007's 'Spider-Man 3.'

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield began dating after filming 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man.'.

'People' reports the two confirmed they'd split in 2015, while remaining supportive of each other's career successes.

Zendaya and Holland's third 'Spider-Man' movie together, 'No Way Home,' opens Dec.

17.

