Elton John Announces New Album Featuring Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and More

Elton John Announces New Album , Featuring Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and More.

Elton John Announces New Album , Featuring Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and More.

Elton John Announces New Album , Featuring Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and More.

Elton John Announces New Album , Featuring Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and More.

On Sept.

1, John announced his forthcoming album, 'The Lockdown Sessions.'.

It consists of collaborations John has made over the past 18 months.

The 16-track album features a slew of notable artists, including Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj.

The 16-track album features a slew of notable artists, including Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj.

The 16-track album features a slew of notable artists, including Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj.

The 16-track album features a slew of notable artists, including Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj.

Charlie Puth, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile.

Charlie Puth, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile.

Charlie Puth, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile.

Charlie Puth, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile.

Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and more.

Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and more.

Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and more.

Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and more.

'The Lockdown Sessions' is slated to drop Oct.

22 via Interscope.

John was in the middle of a farewell tour when the pandemic struck.

He is set to resume the tour in January