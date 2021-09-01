3 Police Officers and 2 Paramedics Indicted for Manslaughter in Death of Elijah McClain

A Colorado grand jury has indicted three police officers and two paramedics in the death of 23-year-old Black man Elijah McClain.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the 32-count indictment on Sept.

We're here today because Elijah McClain is not here and he should be … When he died he was only 23 years old.

He had his whole life ahead of him and his family and his friends must now go on and must live without him, Phil Weiser, via CNN.

The formally accused officers are Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and former officer Jason Rosenblatt.

The paramedics are Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec.

Each of the five individuals have been indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Roedema and Rosenblatt have also been indicted on counts of assault and crime of violence.

Cooper and Cichuniec received additional indictments for three counts of assault and six counts of crime of violence.

McClain was stopped and detained by police in 2019 while walking home from the store.

After a brief interaction, during which one of the responding officers told McClain they would “change the situation” if he didn’t relax, McClain was wrestled to the ground.

An officer then placed McClain in a carotid hold, causing him to briefly lose consciousness.

He was then injected with ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, by the responding paramedics.

Upon realizing McClain had no pulse and was not breathing, the paramedics transported him to the hospital, during which time he suffered a heart attack.

He was declared brain dead and removed from life support three days later.