Full news conference: Attorney General Phil Weiser announces results of grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClai

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday that a state grand jury returned a 32-count indictment, including manslaughter, against the three officers and two paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain.
