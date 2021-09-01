Kentucky schools asking for relief, help with COVID

About one month into the school year, 17 of 171 districts across the state have closed their doors for a period of time, according to the Kentucky School Board Association.
Watch VideoThe coronavirus is still hitting kids hard. Two hundred fifty-eight children 17 and under were admitted to the hospital..
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is encouraging schools to adopt multiple, layered prevention strategies against COVID-19.