GFPS responds to DPHHS emergency rule regarding masks

YESTERDAY(TUESDAY), THE GIANFORTEADMINISTRATION’S HEALTHDEPARTMENT ISSUED AN EMERGENCYRULEAY SING SCHOOL DISTRICTSSHOULD GIVE STUDENTS THECHANCE TO "OPT OUT" FROMHEALTH MANDATESSPECIFICALLY-- WEARING A FACEMASK.IN.

NEWS RELEASE, THE GREATFALLS SCHOOL DISTRICTRESPONDED BY SAYING THEYREVIEWED THE RULANE DCONSIDERS PARENTAL CONCERNSAND PROVIDES THE OPT OUT FORCERTAIN REASONS.THE DISTRICT SAYS IT WILLCONTINUEO TENFORCE ITS FACECOVERING GUIDELINES TO EURNSETHE SAFETY AND WELFARE OF ALLSTUDENTS AND STAFF.THE DISTRICT HAS BEEN WORKINGWITH PARENTS SEEKING OPTIONSTO THE MASK REQUIREMENTS INELEMENTARY SCHOOLS AND PARENTSSEEKING ACCOMMODATIONS MAYCONTACT THEIR SCHOOLPRINCIPAL.THE DISTRICT SAYS IT WILL WORKWITH STUDENTS AND PARENTS IF ASTUDENT IS UNABLE TO COMPLYFOR MEDICAL REASS.ONYOU CAN READ THE FULLSTATEMENT BY GFPS ON KRTV.CO