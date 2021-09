Breaking News | Late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu hospitalized, shifted to ICU

Late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu has been hospitalized after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago.

The veteran actress has reportedly been shifted to the ICU.

Saira Banu recently lost her husband Dilip Kumar.

The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues.

Saira and Dilip Kumar were married for 54 glorious years and their love story will continue to inspire generations to come.