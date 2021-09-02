Joe Rogan Tests Positive for COVID, Says He’s Taking Deworming Drug Ivermectin

Joe Rogan Tests Positive for COVID, Says He’s Taking Deworming Drug Ivermectin.

Joe Rogan Tests Positive for COVID, Says He’s Taking Deworming Drug Ivermectin.

On September 1, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

.

'USA Today' reports that Rogan told his 13.1 million Instagram followers that he felt sick with a headache upon returning from his comedy tour in Florida.

.

'USA Today' reports that Rogan told his 13.1 million Instagram followers that he felt sick with a headache upon returning from his comedy tour in Florida.

.

Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats.

And I knew what was going on.

So I got up in the morning, got tested — and turns out I got covid, Joe Rogan, via Instagram.

Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats.

And I knew what was going on.

So I got up in the morning, got tested — and turns out I got covid, Joe Rogan, via Instagram.

Rogan said that he used several unproven methods to treat his symptoms, including deworming medicine ivermectin.

Rogan said that he used several unproven methods to treat his symptoms, including deworming medicine ivermectin.

'USA Today' reports that he also said he took monoclonal antibodies, which have been proven to work.

.

Rogan told his followers Wednesday that his diagnosis forced him to reschedule his upcoming show in Nashville.

.

Rogan told his followers Wednesday that his diagnosis forced him to reschedule his upcoming show in Nashville.

.

My apologies to everyone, obviously it’s nothing I can control.

It is what it is, crazy times we’re living in.

But a wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily, Joe Rogan, via Instagram.

My apologies to everyone, obviously it’s nothing I can control.

It is what it is, crazy times we’re living in.

But a wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily, Joe Rogan, via Instagram.

My apologies to everyone, obviously it’s nothing I can control.

It is what it is, crazy times we’re living in.

But a wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily, Joe Rogan, via Instagram.

Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' launched in 2009 and has become one of the most popular podcasts in the country since.

Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' launched in 2009 and has become one of the most popular podcasts in the country since.

In 2020, Spotify acquired Rogan’s podcast library for a reported $100 million deal.

.

In 2020, Spotify acquired Rogan’s podcast library for a reported $100 million deal.