Cooler today with more scattered storms today and tonight

We'll be much cooler today with a chance for daytime and overnight thunderstorms from the mountains east into the plains.

The best rain chances during the day will be over the mountains and across the Pikes Peak Region.

For Pueblo down to Trinidad and east into the plains, we don't have much of a chance for rain during the day, but a few isolated storms could develop tonight from a surface boundary and storm outflow in the Pikes Peak region.