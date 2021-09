Hamilton Little Leaguers return home to cheers, parades, autographs

Members of Hamilton West Side Little League team, who represented their city to the world as runners-up in the Little League World Series, rode through downtown streets in Corvettes Thursday night as hundreds of fans cheered for them.

It was the ride of a lifetime for the 14 boys and their three coaches, who won round after round of the Little League World Series before falling 5-2 to Michigan in the championship game.