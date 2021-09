BELFAST Movie (2021)

BELFAST Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a poignant story of love, laughter, and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Lara McDonnell release date November 12, 2021 (in theaters)