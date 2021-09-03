Amherst 10-year-old taking part in Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study
10-year-old Ayla Goldhirsch is playing a part in history.

The Amherst middle schooler is one of about 50 children taking part in a Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine study at Rochester Clinical Research.