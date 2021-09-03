Daily Dividend Report: VZ,TY,SNV,AMAT,ZBH

The quarterly dividend is payable on November 1, 2021, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter.

This is the 15th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The company made approximately $5.2 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2021.

Tri-Continental today declared a third quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2986 per share of Common Stock and $0.6250 per share of Preferred Stock.

Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on September 23, 2021 to Common Stockholders of record on September 15, 2021 and dividends on Preferred Stock will be paid on October 1, 2021 to Preferred Stockholders of record on September 15, 2021.

The ex-dividend date for both the Common Stock and the Preferred Stock is September 14, 2021.

The $0.2986 per share ordinary income distribution on the Common Stock is in accordance with the Corporation's distribution policy.

The Corporation has paid dividends on its common stock for 77 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial declared a quarterly dividends of $0.33 per share on the company's common stock, payable on October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on Dec.

16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov.

26, 2021.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Applied returned $1.72 billion, or 111 percent of free cash flow, to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The company had approximately $6.5 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.