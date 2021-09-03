Report: Pistons receive DeAndre Jordan, four future picks, cash in trade with Nets

According to multiple reports, the Pistons will receive DeAndre Jordan, four future draft picks, and cash in a trade that would see Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya go to the Brooklyn Nets.
