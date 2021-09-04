Tokyo Paralympics: Double delight as India bag gold and silver in shooting | Oneindia News
It was a gold and silver medal for India at the same event Saurday morning.

The historic double-podium finish came at the shooting mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

