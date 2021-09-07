El Salvador divided over making bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador has become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
President Nayib Bukele is betting on cryptocurrency to boost to the battered Salvadorian economy, but not everybody is convinced.
CNN’s Rafael Romo reports.
El Salvador has become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
President Nayib Bukele is betting on cryptocurrency to boost to the battered Salvadorian economy, but not everybody is convinced.
CNN’s Rafael Romo reports.
On Tuesday, September 7, Bitcoin will become legal currency in El Salvador. The Salvadoran government has begun buying bitcoin..
El Salvador is set to become the first country in the world to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender, with a recently passed..